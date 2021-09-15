CHURCH HILL – James E. Calhoun, Sr., 73, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
