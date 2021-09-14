CHURCH HILL – James E. Calhoun, Sr., 73, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
James was born on September 14, 1947, in Welch, West Virginia to Walter and Edith Herndon Calhoun. He lived in Lebanon, VA for several years before moving to Church Hill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Shannon Phillips; brothers, George and Bobby Calhoun.
James is survived by his wife, Lois Walters Calhoun; son, James Calhoun, Jr. (Michelle); daughters, Chasidy Coleman, Sandra Farra (Tandy), and Peggy Phillips; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brothers, David Calhoun, and Millard Calhoun; sisters, Jene Eidson and Freda Colgate; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Calhoun family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
