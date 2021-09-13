CHURCH HILL – James E. Calhoun, Sr., 73, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL – James E. Calhoun, Sr., 73, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription