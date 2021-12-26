KINGSPORT – James E. Adams, 75, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021,
at Holston Valley Hospital after a brief illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
