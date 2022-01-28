James David Von Dissen, age 57, passed from this earth into eternal life with Jesus Christ on January 27 from a debilitating kidney disease over the last three years.
After growing up and living in Southeastern Wisconsin he moved to Kingsport in 2005. Here he worked as a security guard at Bristol Mall and then at several call centers but most important was his love for Christ, his family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and his church.
He is survived by his parents, Martin and Patricia; brothers, Stephen and Andrew; sister, Mary; God parents David, Judy, and Sandra, his Tennessee mom, Ladell, many relatives, and friends.
Visitation is at Concordia Lutheran Church, 725 Truxton DR. Kingsport, TN on Sunday 1/30 from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral is on Monday at 11 am on 1/31 at Concordia Lutheran Church officiated by Rev. Paul Becker. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Von Dissen family.