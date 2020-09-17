KINGSPORT - James “David” Smith 82, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. David was born in Kingsport, TN to the late James Smith and Monnie Lane Smith. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Crisis. David retired form Advance Auto Parts after over 40 years of service. He attended Ketron Memorial UMC when his heath permitted. David was a loving husband, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lois Smith; brother, Daniel Smith and wife Barbara; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 1pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. A committal service will follow with Bro. Lee Knowles officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Holston Valley Medical Center , Suncrest Home Health employees, and the staff at Kingsport Oncology and Radiology for their loving care.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Smith family.