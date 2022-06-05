APPALACHIA, VA - James David Parsons, 69, of Appalachia, VA received his eternal reward on Saturday, June 4th, 2022 from his home with his loving family by his side. To welcome James into Glory was his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, followed by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Parsons.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home from 11 am to 12 noon with services following in the funeral home chapel officiated by Rev. David Rose. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, Coeburn, VA. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com