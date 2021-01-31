“Poppa Dave”
James David “Dave” Middleton, 72, a lifelong resident of Kingsport, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. He was born September 18, 1948 to the late John D. and Imogene Middleton. Dave was a member of the Class of 1966 from Sullivan West High School. He was a graduate of E.T.S.U. with a BS degree in Accounting and later went on to attain his Associate degree in Computer Science at Northeast State. He spent many years working for Sullivan County in the Accounts and Budgets Department and in Purchasing before going on to work in the AFG Industries corporate office before his retirement.
Dave was loved and respected by all of those who knew him. He was thoughtful and caring, putting others’ needs above his own without ever complaining. He cared deeply for his younger brother Larry until his passing in 2018. Dave was a beloved member of the Sullivan Gardens Community. He could be seen at local car shows with his restored 1978 F-150 truck that he treasured dearly. He enjoyed gardening, watching Tarheel basketball games with his wife, playing online poker with his grandson, listening to music, and keeping track of the weather. He made frequent trips to Richmond, VA to see his grandkids who kept him entertained.
He leaves behind his devoted wife of 50 years, Lynne Jones Middleton; daughter, Dr. Angela Middleton; special son-in-law and friend, Ryan Mitchell; four grandchildren - Emma, Jeffrey, Mary and Anna Mitchell, and many cherished friends and neighbors.
May you rest in peace “oldbear48.”
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 2:00 p.m. to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike DePollo, Jerry Salyer, Hank Greer, Jim Canty, Ryan Mitchell, and Jeffrey Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers include Bob Kendrick and Jerry Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.