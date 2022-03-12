CHURCH HILL – James David Falin, 59, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
