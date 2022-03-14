CHURCH HILL – James David Falin, 59, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Malcolm Shelton officiating. Music will be provided by Cindy Roberts. The burial will follow to Mount Mitchell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Megan Bowen to help with expenses.
