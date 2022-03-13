CHURCH HILL – James David Falin, 59, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
James was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Mount Mitchell Church. He retired from Kingsport School System and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting with his special grandson, Elijah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe K. and Mary Ruth Falin.
James is survived by his daughters, Megan Bowen, Jessica Smith (Eric), and Amanda Miller; grandchildren, Elijah Bowen, Matthew Smith, Joseph Smith, Aspen Smith, Luke Miller, and Cody Miller; brothers, Richard Falin (Teresa) and Dean Falin (Emma); stepbrother, Curtis Berry (Georgia); special nephew, Shane Falin; special aunt, Barbara Butler, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Malcolm Shelton officiating. Music will be provided by Cindy Roberts. The burial will follow to Mount Mitchell Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Megan Bowen to help with expenses.
