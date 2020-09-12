KINGSPORT - James David Bingham, 75, of Kingsport went to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Leonard Dixon and Rev. Charlie Thacker officiating. Music will be provided by Crystal Neece and Shelby Thacker.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at The Brickey Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wayne Darnell, Johnny Bruner, Brad Bingham, Preston Carpenter, David Brickey, Chandler Bingham, and Jeff Isaacs. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Sheppard, Marshall Brickey, Jon Brickey, Skyler Brickey, and Donnie Brickey. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:45 AM to go in procession.
