James David Archer, 83, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Holston Valley Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born July 22, 1938, in Hawkins County.
A loving husband, dad and papaw, James enjoyed spending time with his family, working in the yard and watching westerns. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for 43 years at AGC Glass-Greenland, where he was a proud member of United Steelworkers Local 456. He retired as a furnace operator in 2003.
The family would like to thank Dr. Nunley from ETSU Health and the nursing staff at Holston Valley Hospital, especially his ICU nurses Joy and Raegan, for their care and compassion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Archer; his mother, Verna Lee Archer; and two infant brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years and caregiver, Janice Archer; three daughters, Carmen Archer Musick and husband Gary; Ginger Archer Brooks; and Jody Dean and husband Scottie; three grandchildren, Gabe Musick and wife Mckinley; TJ Brooks and Becky Brooks Floyd; four great-grandchildren; two special great-nieces, Abigail and Lily; his faithful fur baby Penny; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Tim Price officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 29th, at East Lawn Memorial Park in Kingsport.
Donations in James’ honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
