DUNGANNON, VA - James Darrell Hubbard, 79, of Dungannon, Va., went to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
James was a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church of Dungannon, VA. James was a retired coal miner, a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Big Stone Gap Masonic Lodge No. 208 AF&AM. James loved going to the ocean, visiting air plane museums, the Cincinnati Reds baseball team, bbq ribs and sweet treats, reading, fishing and just taking trips to Pigeon Forge, Tn and to West Va. James was a man of God and lived his life that way.
James is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Summey Hubbard; step daughters, Miranda (Richard) Hunt, Wheeling, W. Va., and Kristi (Brian) Farmer, Dungannon, Va.; brother, Alan (Margie) Carter, Norton, Va.; special niece, Sherry (Mack) Meade, Saint Paul, Va.; grandchildren, Dustin Fisher, Truman Begley, RJ Hunt, Will Farmer and Abigail Farmer and, fiancé, Kyle Rollins; and a special friend, who James treated like a granddaughter, Kirsten Record.
The services for Mr. Hubbard will be private.
Pallbearers will be: Tony Dockery, Jason Dockery, Billy Joe Grizzle, Danny Duncan, Zack Duncan, Freddie Dockery, and Bo Dockery.
Honorary pallbearers are Dwight Lane, Sam Richie, Curtis Sluss, Brian Farmer, Will Farmer, Richard Hunt, RJ Hunt, Truman Begley, and Dustin Fisher
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
