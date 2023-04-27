James D. Winegar, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at NHC of Kingsport. Born in Surgoinsville, TN, he had been a resident of the Bloomingdale Community and later resided in Blountville, TN, where he owned a small farm and where he loved to hunt and grow his garden. He was an avid fly fisherman and a woodworking craftsman. After serving in the Air Force from 1951-1955, he worked at Bays Mountain Construction, then retired from Eastman Chemical, and then later worked for A&L Construction.

Mr. Winegar was preceded in death by his wife, Arlena; his father, James Edward Winegar; mother, Mary Etta Armstrong Lee; sisters, Mary Wagner and Wanda Arnold; and great-grandson, James Nathan Winegar.

