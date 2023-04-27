James D. Winegar, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at NHC of Kingsport. Born in Surgoinsville, TN, he had been a resident of the Bloomingdale Community and later resided in Blountville, TN, where he owned a small farm and where he loved to hunt and grow his garden. He was an avid fly fisherman and a woodworking craftsman. After serving in the Air Force from 1951-1955, he worked at Bays Mountain Construction, then retired from Eastman Chemical, and then later worked for A&L Construction.
Mr. Winegar was preceded in death by his wife, Arlena; his father, James Edward Winegar; mother, Mary Etta Armstrong Lee; sisters, Mary Wagner and Wanda Arnold; and great-grandson, James Nathan Winegar.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Mike (Janie) Winegar; daughter, Pam (Ken) Elliott; sister, Sharlene (Jerry) Spaulding; sister-in-law, Shirley Carpenter; brother-in-law, Jarvis (Carolyn) Vicars; grandchildren, Dustin (Katie) Elliott, Matt Winegar, Morgan Osborne, and Amy (Timmy) Honeycutt; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN, with a service to follow at 2pm officiated by Brother George L. Winegar and Brother Karl Alspach. A graveside service will be held immediately following in the Garden of Everlasting Life.
Pallbearers will be Matt Winegar, Dustin Elliott, Gavin Elliott, Kyler Elliott, Asher Elliott, Timmy Honeycutt, and Brandon Keller. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Nappier, Roy Lynch and Bill Vitatoe.
The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to the staff at NHC in Kingsport.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of James D. Winegar.