BEECH CREEK COMMUNITY - James D. “Muley” Bernard, 82, of Beech Creek Community went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born November 20, 1939 in the Beech Creek Community and lived there his entire life. He was a self-employed backhoe operator and a member of Solomon’s Temple Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, dad, papaw, pappy, brother and friend. James loved to fish, travel, collect cars, ride his motorcycle, and spend time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Willadean Light Bernard; his parents, Samuel Earl and Gennie Taylor Bernard; sisters, Frances Lee Bernard, Dorothy Morelock, Betty Jo Light; brother, Gerald Dean Bernard.
James is survived by his three sons, Donald J. Bernard, Dale R. Bernard and wife, Ronda “Rosie”, Dana D. Bernard and fiancé, Deana Roberts; two brothers, Fred Bernard and wife, Linda, Ted Bernard and wife, Tonya; seven grandchildren, Denver Bernard, Lacey Bernard, Dustin Bernard, Destinee Bernard, Dillion Bernard, D.J. Bernard, Dalaynee Bernard; two great-grandchildren, Parker Bernard and Aubree Hammonds.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Services will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Preacher Bob Simpson officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Light Cemetery in Blairs Gap community with Preacher Bob Simpson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Denver Bernard, Dustin Bernard, Destinee Bernard, Dillon Bernard, D.J. Bernard and Dalaynee Bernard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lacey Bernard, Parker Bernard and Aubree Hammonds.
The family has requested that masks be worn during the services.
