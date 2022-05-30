II Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith
MOUNT CARMEL - James D. Baldwin, 78, of Mount Carmel, TN, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Riley Boy officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Those attending are asked to meet at the Mausoleum at 12:50 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Bell Chapel Church, 807 Daniel Boone Trail, Gate City, VA 24251 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital online at www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and care.
The care of James D. Baldwin and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.