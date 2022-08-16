BEAN STATION– James Carter “J.C.” Manis, 94 of Bean Station, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 13, 2022 to be with his Lord. He was at home in Bean Station, TN but had lived 88 years in Hawkins Co. J.C. was the oldest member of Phipps Bend Freewill Baptist Church in Surgoinsville and attended regularly until his failing health prevented it. He retired from Aladdin Plastics in 1992, but his passion was farming and being outside gardening and doing yard work.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Bertha; daughter, Audrey; grandson, Gregory Mabe; granddaughter, Wendy Armstrong; his parents, Charlie and Etta Manis; sisters, Bertha Manis, Mildred Manis, Mary Snapp, Helen Henderson and Edith Dinsmore; brother, Junior Manis.
J.C. is survived by his son, Albert Manis; grandchildren, Carman Harold (Brian), Rhonda Brownlee (David), Andrew “Andy” Cradic, (Amanda), Christian “Chris” Manis (Susan), Melanie Robertson (Eric), Amber Latham (Ryan) and Carson Manis (Audrey); 25 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Velma Richards (Jim); brother, Walter Manis (Kathy).
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jessie Hartgrove and Rev. Chris Manis officiating. Pallbearers will be Carter Brownlee, David Modzelewski, Aaron Modzelewski, Jesse Modzelewski, Chris Manis and Carson Manis. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 am.