BEAN STATION– James Carter “J.C.” Manis, 94 of Bean Station, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 13, 2022 to be with his Lord. He was at home in Bean Station, TN but had lived 88 years in Hawkins Co. J.C. was the oldest member of Phipps Bend Freewill Baptist Church in Surgoinsville and attended regularly until his failing health prevented it. He retired from Aladdin Plastics in 1992, but his passion was farming and being outside gardening and doing yard work.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Bertha; daughter, Audrey; grandson, Gregory Mabe; granddaughter, Wendy Armstrong; his parents, Charlie and Etta Manis; sisters, Bertha Manis, Mildred Manis, Mary Snapp, Helen Henderson and Edith Dinsmore; brother, Junior Manis.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video