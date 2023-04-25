KINGSPORT - James Carroll Richardson, Sr. (“Carroll”), of Kingsport, TN, passed away on April 24, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. In his almost 88 years on earth, Carroll never met a stranger. He was an avid tennis player well into his later years. He loved being outside by his pool, his dogs and Carolina basketball. He devoted much of his life to Rotary International, serving as a District Governor. He also gave many years of service to Emory & Henry College, Small Miracles and First Broad Street United Methodist Church, where he was a devoted greeter.
Carroll is survived by Alice White, his wife of 37 years; one son, Jim Richardson of Johnson City and wife, Kim; a daughter, Deborah Richardson Noe (Paul) of Knoxville and 4 grandchildren: Lauren Richardson Elmo (Garrett), Jamie Richardson, Matthew and Sarah Noe; 2 stepsons, Hunter White and Alex White (Lori); one brother, Dr. Emmett V. Richardson, Jr. (Sylvia) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Emmett V. Richardson, Sr. and Gretchen Carroll Richardson and a brother, Billy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 am with Dr. Randy Frye officiating, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the music ministry at First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.