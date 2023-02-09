HOBBS, NM - James Calvin Ritchie, age 90, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, in Hobbs, New Mexico. Jim, born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on November 12, 1932, is the second son of Nannie Josephine and Harry Roscoe Ritchie. Following a family move to Kingsport, Tennessee, he attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and joined the Navy with training at Great Lakes Naval Base. Upon leaving military duty, he attended East Tennessee State University where he began work with the campus radio station, which marked his lifelong interest in broadcast media and journalism.
After relocating to Texas, he became the owner/editor of the Celina Record and the Frisco Enterprise and became an avid photographer. He was known for his quirky sense of humor, love of family, and his passionate Christian faith. He enjoyed weekly fellowship with his Tuesday morning coffee buddies and Wednesday morning breakfast group. He loved to play board games with friends and solitaire at bedtime.
He is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Marie Ritchie; his brothers, Ros Ritchie and Kim Ritchie; his sister, Cassandra Forth; his children, Sheryl Shepherd, Brent Ritchie, Kimberly Ritchie Diaz, Scott Ritchie, Stacey Kluthe, Blaik Ritchie, Chase Galanakis, Kathryn Trammell and Zachary Ritchie. He is also survived by his stepchildren Bill Petree and Jana Nelson. He was a proud grandparent to seventeen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would also like to thank Gentiva Hospice for their gentle care, especially Melinie and Ashley.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Hobbs, New Mexico, at 11 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023.