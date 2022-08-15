James C. Manis Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEAN STATION - James C. Manis, 94 of Bean Station, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence.To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Manis family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you