WEBER CITY, VA - James C. “Jim” Collins, age 86, of Weber City, VA passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Nova Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health. Jim was born in Wise County, VA on March 22, 1935 to Dewey and Glessie Collins. Jim was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling, and spending quality time with his church family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Weber City where he served as a Deacon for over 50 years. He was also involved in starting a church bus ministry and an organization for boys called Royal Ambassadors (RA’s), a member of the church choir along with serving as a Sunday School teacher and involved in other ministries. Jim retired from Eastman Kodak Tennessee Eastman Company in 1993.
In addition to his parents, Dewey and Glessie Collins, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Clark.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Frankie Grimm Collins; daughter, Starlete and husband Greg Cochran; son, Lindy and wife Carla; daughter, Tammy and husband Cavin Reed, his grandchildren, Cliffton Reed, Britney Cochran, and Jonathan Collins and his sister, Emma Jean Johnson.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Weber City, VA, 2436 Highway 23 N on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with funeral services following at 7:00 PM with Rev. Dean Smith, Dr. Lester Morelock and Pastor Tyler Dalton officiating. Mike Castle will be providing the Eulogy. Music will be provided by Josh Taylor.
Burial will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will assemble at 10:00 AM on Friday at Scott County Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be The J.O.Y. Sunday School Class.
It has been requested, due to Covid 19 concerns, all attendees to the funeral and the graveside service, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 155 Shady Elm Lane, Weber City, VA 24290.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to the staff of Nova Rehabilitation Center for their loving care of Jim.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Collins family