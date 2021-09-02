WEBER CITY, VA - James C. “Jim” Collins, age 86, of Weber City, VA passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Nova Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.
Burial will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will assemble at 10:00 AM on Friday at Scott County Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
It has been requested, due to Covid 19 concerns, all attendees to the graveside service, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
