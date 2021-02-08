SCOTT COUNTY - James Buchanan Gose, better known as Jimmy, age 68, of Scott County, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021, with his loved ones by his side.
Visitation for Jimmy will be held from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Layton Bentley and Rev. Richard Thompson officiating. Special music will be provided by, Justine Hartsock, Jack and Barbara Martin. Those wishing to attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. All those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
