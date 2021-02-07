SCOTT COUNTY - James Buchanan Gose, better known as Jimmy, age 68, of Scott County, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 6, 2021, with his loved ones by his side. Jimmy was born on May 27, 1952 and was raised in Scott County. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He lived his life big and loved with everything he had. He was always willing and ready to drop whatever he was doing at any time to help someone in need. To know him was to love him and he was the light in his family’s life as they were to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Louise Gose; and brothers, Ira Gose and Scott Gose.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Charlene Gose; daughter, Crystal McConnell and husband, Kelvin of Scott County; grandchildren, Justine Hartsock and husband, Chris, and Seth McConnell and wife, Brittany; and great-grandchildren, Elauna and Clark Hartsock; several special nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Jimmy will be held from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Layton Bentley and Rev. Richard Thompson officiating. Special music will be provided by, Justine Hartsock, Jack and Barbara Martin. Those wishing to attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. All those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA is proudly serving the Gose family.