WISE, VA - James Brenton “Brent” Fleming, 51, passed away at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Brent was born in Abingdon, Virginia to the proud parents, James “Jimmy” and Betty Fleming. He was a graduate of Clintwood High School and graduated from University of Virginia College and later graduated from Cumberland School of Law at Sanford University Birmingham, Alabama. In 1996 He was sworn in as a Virginia Attorney by Virginia Supreme Court. Brent practiced law at Fleming Law Offices in Wise, Va.
Brent was a criminal defense attorney and served as member of the Virginia State Bar Association, Wise County Bar Association past president. He was on attorney member of the 30th Judicial Circuit Drug Court Program for 12 years and he was on the 30th Judicial Circuit Bench Bar Committee. Brent also served as guardian ad litem for children for many years. He especially loved working with these children and was proud of his work. He was a member and elder of the Gladeville Presbyterian Church, a committee member of the Wise County Fair Association & Director of Senior Citizens Day at the fair. Brent was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Brent was preceded in death by his father, James “Jimmy” Fleming; his paternal grandparents, Zoal and Meda Fleming; his maternal grandmother, Dora Nickles; and his mother-in law, Wanda Manicure.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Manicure Fleming; his daughter, Mary Gianna James Fleming; his dog, Kobe of Wise VA; his mother, Betty Nickles Fleming of Clintwood VA; his brother, Steven E Fleming and wife Tammy of Cleveland, TN; his father-in-law, James Manicure of Wise VA; his sister-in-law, Kim McFall of Knoxville, TN; his nephews, Nicholas Fleming of Hendersonville, Tn and Tyler McFall of Knoxville, Tn; his nieces, Sydney Brown and Madeline Fleming of Cleveland, Tn and Kayla Smith of Chattanooga, Tn; his great-nephew, Landon Brown and his great-niece, Abigail Brown of Cleveland, Tn; his uncles, Shanghai Nickles and wife Kimberlin of Clintwood, Va and John ‘Bill’ Nickles and wife, Nancy of Michigan as well as many other loved ones.
A special thanks to some of his best friends, Carrol Stanley, Stuart Mulliins, Freddie Mullins, Brad & Velisa Stallard and so many others.
Funeral services for Brent Fleming will be conducted at 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Va with Pastor Michael Weller officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. till time of services at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Va. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home Thursday at 1:00 p.m. to go to the cemetery in procession. We will be following state mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will be required and will not be supplied by the funeral home or the family. in lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Gladeville Presbyterian Church, P.O. box 1709 Wise, Va 24293 and Paws of SW Va, P.O. Box 576, Coeburn, Va 24230. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
