ROSE HILL, VA - James Bradley Williams "Brad" age 51, of Rose Hill Virginia, passed away suddenly on December 24,2022
Brad was born on October 4, 1971 to Shirley Dale Earls and the late James Boyd Williams in Pennington Gap, Virginia.
Brads love for music was known far and wide. He was a very talented drummer who was a part of many bands through the years. Some of his absolute favorite music included Kiss, the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Rush & Queen. He was also a very big fan of anything Star Wars.
Brad was preceded in death by his father James Boyd Williams.
He is survived by his loving mother Shirley Earls and Step Father Bobby Earls of Tazewell, TN., daughter Haley Williams and son in law Theo Johnson, of Norton, VA., daughter Tiffany Ellison and son in law Ricky Ellison, grandson Christopher Ellison all of Tazewell, TN., brother Shawn Williams of Ewing, VA., brother Greg Williams of Ewing, VA., niece Kelsey England and husband Johnathan Eldridge of Jonesville, VA., niece Alyssa England and husband Darrell England Lafollette, TN., and niece Kaylynn Williams of Rose Hill, VA., and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill, VA., the service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel with Michael Riebe, and Jared Glass officiating.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill is honored to be serving the family of James Bradley Williams "Brad".
