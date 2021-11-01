GATE CITY, VA - James Bowen, 79, Gate City, VA went home to be with Jesus, Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
James was born in Scott County, VA on December 20, 1941, to the late Oscar and Myrtle Bernice (Lane) Bowen.
He loved Jesus and attended Midway Baptist Church. He was a huge Gate City Blue Devils fan, loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching Nascar Racing.
He is survived by his wife Betty Bowen, Gate City, VA; daughter, Pam Fogle and husband, Scott, Kingsport, TN; sisters, Flora LeVere and husband, Bill, Flint, MI, Barbara Cox and Bill, Hiltons, VA; brothers, Bobby Bowen and wife, Fran, FL, Terry Bowen and wife, Nancy, MI, Larry Bowen and wife, Sue, Hiltons, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.- 7:00p.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Rev. G.W. White officiating. Greg and Becky White will provide the music.
Gravesides services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
