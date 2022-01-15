CHURCH HILL – James Billy Woods, 88, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Billy will lie in state from 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to come by during this time to pay their respects. A graveside service will be held at Church Hill Memory Gardens on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM.
Serving as pallbearers will be Phil Lane, Jackie Woods, Bryan Woods, Billy Luther, Braden Slagle, and William Christian.
In lieu of food, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to Gospel Lighthouse Church, P.O. Box 2322, Church Hill, TN 37642.
