CHURCH HILL – James Billy Woods, 88, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Billy was a lifelong resident of Hawkins Co. and was a faithful member of Goshen Valley Freewill Baptist Church for more than 50 years. Over the years he served the Lord with gladness as trustee, deacon, song leader and treasurer of the church. He loved to study the Bible and he made it a point to witness to those he came in contact with.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Cradic Woods, and their son, James Franklin Woods. Also, preceding him in death were his parents, Floyd and Flora Woods, and an infant brother, Elmer Woods.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Freda Lane, and husband Phillip; granddaughters, Kristen Lane, Holly Luther and husband Billy, Deanna Cox, and Kayla Woods, who all lovingly knew him as Happy Pappy; great grandchildren, Braden Slagle, Henley Luther, Beau Luther, Parker Housewright, Melody Depee, and Kaiden Depee; four siblings who showed their love to him in very special ways - sisters, Nell Sawyer and Janet Christian; brothers, Jackie Woods and wife Glenda, and Dr. Benny Woods and wife Carolyn; sister-in-law, Shirley Merrritt; very special caregiver to Joyce and Billy, Pat Christian; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Billy will lie in state from 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to come by during this time to pay their respects. A graveside service will be held at Church Hill Memory Gardens on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 10:00 AM.
Serving as pallbearers will be Phil Lane, Jackie Woods, Bryan Woods, Billy Luther, Braden Slagle, and William Christian.
In lieu of food, it is requested that memorial contributions be made to Gospel Lighthouse Church, P.O. Box 2322, Church Hill, TN 37642.
