ROGERSVILLE - James Biggs, Jr., age 74 of Rogersville passed away, Thursday (9/15/22) at his home surrounded by family. James married the love of his life, Susan Flora Biggs in 1967. They were blessed with two sons.

He worked 30 plus years at IPC Dennison. He took pride in coaching Rogersville Little League Football for over 25 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville. He loved to spend his time watching UT sports with his family and friends.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video