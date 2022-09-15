ROGERSVILLE - James Biggs, Jr., age 74 of Rogersville passed away, Thursday (9/15/22) at his home surrounded by family. James married the love of his life, Susan Flora Biggs in 1967. They were blessed with two sons.
He worked 30 plus years at IPC Dennison. He took pride in coaching Rogersville Little League Football for over 25 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville. He loved to spend his time watching UT sports with his family and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents; James Biggs, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Biggs, in-laws; Harley and Irene Flora, sister-in-law; Emily McDonald and brother-in-law; Bob Poling.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years; Susan Flora Biggs, 2 sons and their children; Todd Biggs and his children; Brady and Katie, John (Brandy) Biggs, and his children, Laney, Erin and Kody all of Rogersville, sister; Debbie Biggs Poling of Maryville, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give thanks to Amedisys Hospice and personal caregivers; Mary Royston and Amber Greer.
Memorial donations may be made to the National MPS Society at mpssociety.org.
The family will receive 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Saturday (9/17/22) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Stephen McKinney and Rev. Sam Trent officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.