DUNGANNON, VA - James Bernard Scott, 79, passed away at his Dungannon, Virginia home built by his grandfather in 1917 on Monday, February 14, 2022. Jim was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on March 23, 1942.
Jim graduated from Dungannon High School in 1960, and from Lincoln Memorial University in 1965, with a B.S. in Education. He later attended Radford University and received his M.S. in School Administration and Supervision in 1973.
In 1967, Jim started his career in Scott County teaching at Shoemaker Elementary School, later becoming principal at Ft. Blackmore Elementary and Twin Springs High School. He was appointed Scott County School Superintendent in 1998 and retired in 2011.
Jim truly loved his family, his church, the Dungannon community, and the Scott County School System. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He inspired others with his dedication to family, church, community and was a role model and mentor for students, teachers, supervisors, and staff of Scott County Schools. He had a love of all sports, especially basketball. Jim’s memory will be cherished by many whose lives he touched. For those he leaves behind his time on earth seems too short. However, for those touched by his kindness, caring, and giving, understand the quality of existence far surpasses the quantity of time one lives.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Robey and Elizabeth Hagan Scott, his grandparents, James Bernard and Agnes Richmond Hagan, and by his brother, Joseph Hagan Scott.
He leaves behind his beloved and devoted wife of fifty-four years, Elaine Caudill Scott. Also left are his sons, Christopher Bernard Scott, and Mario (Makayla) Jaramillo, exchange students, who were like sons, Tuan (Phong) Pham and Thanh “Bin” Pham. Papaw Jim to Emmalyne and Elora Jaramillo and Henry Pham. Sisters-in-law, Laquatta (Don) Crabtree and Joyce (Jimmy Dale) Fugate Hensley. Nephews, Sam Crabtree and Tom Crabtree, nieces, Kelley Scott Stanley, Lindsey Scott Mullins, Susan Smith, Vivian Ring and Ellan Kitzmiller and numerous friends who will miss him.
A private Memorial Mass will be held March 12 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dungannon, Virginia with Father Tim Drake officiating. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life and visitation will follow immediately at the family cemetery and the Scott home, both located at 103 Monroe Street, Dungannon.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dungannon, Virginia, Dungannon Alumni Association, or the charity of your choice.