APRIL 20, 1920 – SEPTEMBER 22, 2022

KINGSPORT - James B Robinson, age 102, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 22, 2022. James was born in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late James Bert Robinson and Artie Victoria Gentry.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video