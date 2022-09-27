KINGSPORT - James B Robinson, age 102, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 22, 2022. James was born in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late James Bert Robinson and Artie Victoria Gentry.
At an early age, Mr. Robinson, known as “JB” to most, showed his enthusiasm and love for sports by participating in both basketball and football, at Johnson County High School. He later served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII from (1943-1946).
After completing his service with the Navy, he enrolled in East Tennessee State College where he obtained his Master’s in Business Administration. It was there where he met the love of his life, Geneva Franklin, who was in the United States Army Cadet Nursing Program. The Robinson’s had two children, Vickie and Debbie.
Mr. Robinson accepted his first teaching position in 1954 at Ketron High School in Kingsport, Tennessee where he taught typing and eighth grade science. In 1957, he started the school year as Principal and remained there until 1980 when Ketron High School and Lynn View High School were consolidated. He was then assigned as Principal to Sullivan North High School where he remained until his retirement in 1985.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Franklin; and his three sisters, Dorothy Phillippi, Verna Roberts and Iva Grindstaff.
His survivors include his children, Vickie Harris (Jim), Debbie Robinson; grandchildren, Robert Coates (Tawny), Elizabeth Temple (Sean), Nancy Burse (Kevin); seven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patsy Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
The Robinson family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, October 1st, from 2 pm - 4 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm in the Chapel with Phillip Sams Minister of First Christian Church officiating. A Graveside Service will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Christus.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Avalon Hospice, The Waters at Bristol, Home Instead Senior Care, The Blake at Kingsport, and neighbors and friends who helped care for their loved one.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jim Harris, Robert Coates, Sean Temple, Kevin Burse, Jim Franklin, and Randy Maltsberger.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Robinson may be made to: Bloomingdale Ruritan Scholarship Fund, 3232 Van Horn Street, Kingsport, TN 37660; or, Sullivan County Teachers Scholarship Association c/o Mary Cain 200 Willow Creek Private Drive, Blountville, TN. 37617
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Robinson family at: www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park are in charge of arrangements. 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN, 37664 | (423) 288-2081