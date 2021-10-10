ABINGDON, VA - James B. Bailey, age 91, passed on Saturday, October 9, 2021. James was born November 8, 1929, in Abingdon, VA to the late Roby T. Bailey and Dessie Pope Bailey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Irene Barrett Bailey; sister, Lola Harris; and two brothers, Johnny Lee Bailey and Charles Clarence Bailey.
He was a former employee of Brisement Bristol Metals for over 35 years until he retired in June of 1995. James was a member of East Bristol Baptist Church where he had several close friends. He loved recording old country music and loved old western movies. John Wayne was his main man. Jim also loved collecting records and recording music to distribute to his wonderful friends and neighbors.
James is survived by five children, Lester H. Bailey and wife Sharon of Nickelsville, VA, Charles T. Bailey and Diane of Bristol, TN, Helen B. Kress of Bristol, VA, Jymmie Gail Spurgeon of Bristol, TN, and Patricia (his little Patty) D. Nelson of Bluff City, TN; two sisters, Shirley Edith Knittel of Kingsport, TN, and Anna Belle Townsend of Bristol, TN; two sisters-in-law, Betty Bailey of Bristol, VA, and Rosa Le. Barrett of Abingdon, VA; Minnie Pope Ball, who he thought of as a sister, of Shelby, NC; his dirty dozen, grandchildren, Mike, Jennifer “Sissy”, Dawn, Jonathan, James K “Bo”, Chris, Jason, Christy, Stephanie, Gary, Wade, Wesley; four step-grandchildren, Rodney, Tara, Neil, and Jennifer; 14 great grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor David Davis and Pastor Johnny Dillard officiating. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.