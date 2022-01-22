APPALACHIA, VA - James Arvil Stanley, aged 91, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2022 at his home in Derby, Virginia. James was born on November 23, 1930 in Derby, Virginia, the son of the late Grover Cleveland Stanley and Nellie Elizabeth Young Stanley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Alberta Stanley, sisters Rosa Phillips, Pauline Scardo and Pebble Fig and brothers Odell Stanley, Curtis Stanley and Howard Stanley.
He is survived by son Randy Stanley and wife Betsy Grossman, daughter Kim Geiger, son Tim Stanley and wife Julie, foster son Tim Church, grandchildren Tara Collinsworth and husband Wes, Randi Geiger, Conner Stanley and wife Kellie Kahle and Samantha Geiger. He also leaves behind great grandchildren, Ava Collinsworth, Emma Collinsworth and Riley Victory.
James' began his early working years as a shoe cobbler and the owner of Stanley Shoe Shop in Appalachia, Virginia. He was also a truck driver for many years with Virginia Wholesale Company in Appalachia.
James was known locally as an entertainer who loved to play the guitar and sing. He and his wife Alberta played and sang at many festivals in the Eastern United States and, most notably, in 1976 they were invited to perform at the Smithsonian Folk Life Festival in Washington D.C. They also recorded an LP and 2 CDs of their music.
We would like to thank caretakers Robin Davis, Nicci Owens, Randi Geiger and Madison Milam for their help in taking care of him over the past several years.
Special thanks to family friend Ann Neulan without whose help it would not have been possible for James to remain at home during his final years.
James, like his wife Alberta, chose to make an anatomical gift of his body to the Lincoln Memorial University-Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic a memorial gathering will be private.
In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made in his name, to the Mountain Empire Older Citizens Emergency Fuel Fund, Box 888, Big Stone Gap, Virginia 24219.