GLEN ELLYN, IL - Jim Brown, 80, of Glen Ellyn, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 13, 2021 after months of declining health. Jim served as a lead aircraft mechanic for 34 years with United Airlines, based at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. He married the love of his life, Elaine Strumpf in 1966 and remained together until her passing, in April of 1998. He spent the remaining 23 years of his life loyally devoted to her. Although our hearts are saddened, we find peace knowing that Jim and Elaine are reunited for eternity.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Kim Barrett; granddaughter, Jessica Barrett Bacon and husband Dylan; grandson, Nicholas Barrett; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Riley and Madalyn Bacon; sister, Charlotte J. Conder; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled in the spring of 2022 in Glen Ellyn, IL.
