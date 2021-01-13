KINGSPORT - James Archer passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama and had been a resident of Kingsport since 1997. Prior to moving to Kingsport, he lived in Detroit, Michigan. He was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Kingsport, Tennessee.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie Hughes Archer and his parents, Johnny and Elois Archer. He is survived by daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Dau Elghaber; son Roger and daughter-in-law, Theresa Archer; grandchildren, Layla Elghaber and husband Mehdi Lahrech; Jeremy Archer, Stephanie Volz and husband Matt, Tristan Archer and wife Catherine, Amina Elghaber (fiancé Hazem Toumi), Tracy Hodges and husband Andrew; great-grandchildren, Bayaan Lahrech, Eman Lahrech, Cecilia Volz, Kaitlyn, Kaylee and Austin Hodges.
A family service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021 in the Chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630, Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. Entombment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Family Promise of Kingsport, 601 Holston Street, Kingsport, Tennessee, 37660.
