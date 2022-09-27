James Allen Overbey Sep 27, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - James Allen Overbey, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced later by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home James Allen Overbey Condolence Arrangement Fall Branch Lord Recommended for you