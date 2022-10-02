KINGSPORT - James Allen Overbey, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.

