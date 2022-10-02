James Allen Overbey Oct 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - James Allen Overbey, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.Military graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating and military honors by American Legion Posts 3/265.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Graveside Service James Allen Overbey Kingsport Friend Cemetery Fall Branch Christianity Military Military Honors Jeff Strong Recommended for you