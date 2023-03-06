James Albert Thagard, “Jim” to his friends and “Gingy” to his favorite aunt, passed away March 3, 2023, at the age of 83.

Jim grew up in Perrine, Florida, and Baldwin, Michigan. With good looks that Elvis would have envied, Jim was a jokester and a hot-rodder. Although later trading flashy cars for family vehicles, he remained a jokester throughout his life, bringing laughter to his friends and co-workers.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you