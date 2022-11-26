KINGSPORT - James “Alan” Riggs, 70, of Kingsport passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee and lived in Kingsport most of his life. He spent most of his life building houses and developing land for his company, Riggs Construction. His last years were his happiest working for Vic Davis Construction. He also sold real estate for Evans and Evans Reality in Johnson City. He spent two years working for Habitat for Humanity in Selma, Alabama, where he met some of his closest friends. He was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1970 and attended college at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jewell (Morris) Riggs; and a brother, Kenneth Riggs.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Dalton Riggs; his son, Jason Riggs (Denise); his daughter, Brooke Riggs Tollerton (Tom); sister, Diane Riggs Sheffield (John); sister-in-law, Neshma Riggs; grandchildren, Margaret, Jameson, Katharine, and Daniel Riggs of Douglasville, Georgia, and James and Bailey Tollerton of Fort Mill, South Carolina; nephews, Michael Riggs, Nick Sheffield, Matt, and Chad Dalton; nieces, Melinda Riggs Miller and Heather Barrs.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Boones Creek Christian Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Minister Ben Cole officiating.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.