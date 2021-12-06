KINGSPORT - James Alan Kelly, 70, of Kingsport, TN passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 4, 2021, due to an apparent pulmonary embolism.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
