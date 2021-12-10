KINGSPORT - James Alan Kelly, 70, of Kingsport, TN passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 4, 2021, due to an apparent pulmonary embolism.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Mike Miller officiating.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
