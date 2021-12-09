KINGSPORT - James Alan Kelly, 70, of Kingsport, TN passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 4, 2021, due to an apparent pulmonary embolism.
Jim was born on July 4, 1951, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Franklin B. Kelly and Natalie Holman Kelly. James was a graduate of North Hills High School (Class of 1969) in Pittsburgh.
He moved with his first wife, Sandra Foulk Kelly, to Kingsport, TN in 1980. Most knew Jim as a craftsman. His handy work continued after retirement from the respected business he built in Kingsport, Kelly’s Karpeting. His talents led to frequent requests for help with projects (small and large) for family and friends in the community. Jim always willingly came forward to assist. His most recent project was in service to the city he called home in assisting with the installation of a mural to beautify the Lynn Garden community where he resided.
Jim was a fan of Kingsport’s Greenbelt where he walked daily snapping photos of the wildlife and the beauty there. Photography was a passionate hobby of Jim’s, and his photos were favorites of the Kingsport Birding community. He enjoyed hunting and stayed connected with dear friends in Pennsylvania through annual hunting and fishing trips. From hiking at Bays Mountain to motorcycle rides, he loved experiencing the outdoors.
As a longtime member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, travel on his motorcycles was another pleasure of Jim’s. He loved exploring our Appalachian region, New England and western states as well as Canada, Mexico, Alaska and numerous National Parks. James Kelly lived every day to its fullest and those who had the pleasure of knowing him could hear it in the tales of his adventures. “Poppy” will be dearly missed.
Those left to cherish Jim’s memory are his loving wife of 21 years, Audrey Williams Kelly; daughters, M. Leah Kelly Adinolfi (Sonny) and Lauren Kelly Lane (Stephen); son, Lyle James Kelly (Amy); step-sons, Dean Vaughn (Sheila) and Bob Vaughn (Tonya); brothers, Franklin H. Kelly (Diane) and Jeffrey Kelly (Mary); grandchildren, Sarah and Olivia Adinolfi, Keegan and Alathea Lane, Aidia and Elowen Kelly, Payton and Kaitlyn Vaughn, Amelia, Jesse and Aaron Vaughn; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Mike Miller officiating.
