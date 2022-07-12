James Alan Falin passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Arrangements will be announced.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Falin family.
Updated: July 12, 2022 @ 6:58 pm
