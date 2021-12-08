James Adair “Jim” Culbertson
KINGSPORT – James Adair “Jim” Culbertson, 82 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 7, 2021at his residence following a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and retired from the Glass Plant (Greenland Plant) following 40 years of service. Jim was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruby Blankenbeckler Culbertson; brother, Butch Culbertson; sister, Jewel Clamon; brothers-in-law, David Ward, Gerald Ward and Gary Miller; mother-in-law, Mary Ward.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nelda Ward Culbertson; brother, Carl Culbertson (Cynthia); sisters, Janice Jones (Donnie) and Garnetta Miller; sisters-in-law, Linda Culbertson and Patty Ward; several nieces and nephews; special cousin and caregiver, Phyllis Jarvis.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, December 10, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Wayne Baker and Pastor Terry Browder officiating. A eulogy by Jeff Ward
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 pm Saturday, December 11, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Bob Jarvis, David Jones, Jeff Ward, Matt Haynes, Braeden Christian and Esmond Jones. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 am.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice for their kind care given to Jim during his illness.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Culbertson family.