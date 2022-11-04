CHURCH HILL, TN./BIG STONE GAP, VA.-James A. Shultz, 78, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
Born in Calvin, Va., he lived in Stonega, Va. for many years, and had resided in Church Hill, Tn. for the past 17 years. He was a retired coal miner, with over 30 years of service and a member of the U.M.W.A. District 17, Local #1405. He loved to work and repairs cars, fishing and even raced at Coeburn Speedway in his earlier years. He was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ardis (Reed) Dizney and her husband, Elder J. C. Dizney; and his father, James Shultz.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Rebecca Grindstaff Shultz; children, Terry Keesee, Big Stone Gap, Jack Mullins (Janet), Blountville, Tn., James Paul Shultz (Betty), Advance, NC., Mark Anthony Shultz (Melinda) and Christopher Shawn Shultz, both of Church Hill, Tn.; grandchildren, Amanda and T. J. Keesee, Amber Mullins, Brittany Carpenter (Connor), Evan Shultz, Kaitlyn Shultz and Kyndal Shultz; six great grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Shultz Bowen, Crittenden, Ky., Ardis “Dru” Hill, Fletcher, NC, Michael Dizney (Betty) and Teresa Dizney Young (Forrest), both of Big Stone Gap, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am – 1:00pm on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family will serve as pallbearers.
