CHURCH HILL, TN./BIG STONE GAP, VA.-James A. Shultz, 78, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.

Born in Calvin, Va., he lived in Stonega, Va. for many years, and had resided in Church Hill, Tn. for the past 17 years. He was a retired coal miner, with over 30 years of service and a member of the U.M.W.A. District 17, Local #1405. He loved to work and repairs cars, fishing and even raced at Coeburn Speedway in his earlier years. He was of Baptist faith.

