FALL BRANCH - James A. Poore, 85, of Fall Branch, TN, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. He attended Fall Branch United Methodist Church, and retired from Holston Defense. James was a veteran of The U.S. Army.
James is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Jerry Poore.
He is survived by his special cat, Duke; Sister, Judy Poore Pitt; Sister-in-law, Wilma Poore; nieces, Elizabeth Hagood (Michael), Wendy Hall (Ronnie), Marla Brickey (Patrick); great-nephew, Thomas McMillan (Taylor Morelock); great-nieces, Alexis Laws (Brenton), Brittany Brickey and Kayla Brickey.
The family will receive friends at the home of Judy Pitt's, 123 Destiny Lane Fall Branch, TN after the graveside service from 3:30-6:00 on Monday, May 17, 2021.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2PM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery in the new cemetery, annex 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684
In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to Judy Pitt to cover final expenses, or to Petworks Animal Services in memory of James, 3101 E Stone Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.