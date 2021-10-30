“To everything there is a Season, And a time to every purpose under the Heaven.”
Ecclesiastes 3:1
“A time to be born”
James Albert was born to Albert F. And Myrtle Leeper.
“A time to die”
James A. Leeper departed this life on October 29, 2021 at the NHC Health Care Rehabilitation Center, Kingsport TN.
“A time to plant”
James A. Leeper graduated from Swift HIGH in Rogersville, TN and was a retiree of TEC Chemical Division of Kingsport, TN.
“A time to laugh”
James had a comical sense of humor, he enjoyed making people laugh.
“A time to dance”
James enjoyed living a good life.
“A time to love”
James loved life and living in the mow.
“A time to mourn”
James was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Leeper; mother and father, Albert Franklin and Myrtle Leeper; and sisters, Estella Leeper and Cecil Leeper.
James leaves to share his memories his daughter, Alana Denise Leeper of Church Hill, TN and Angela Leeper Waller of Little Elm, TX; brother, William Clifford Leeper of Church Hill, TN; nephews, Reggie Leeper and Billy Leeper; and niece, Tonya Leeper Johnson.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the service and care provided to James from special friends and family, and especially cousins, Kathy Robinson Jones and Tosha Leeper.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Kenneth Calvert and Minister James W. Leeper officiating. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill at 2:15pm and are asked to please wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be Reggie Leeper, Kris Cantu, Kenny Martin, Jason Huff and Randy Leeper.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Leeper family.