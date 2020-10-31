KINGSPORT - James (Jimbo) Kendrick 60, died at his home in Kingsport Saturday, October 24, 2020. He had worked in many restaurants in the area including Howard’s Chicken Shop.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard C. Kendrick and brother Kenneth Kendrick.
Survivors include: his mother Henrietta (Tip) Bass Kendrick, twin sisters Judy Morehead, and Peggy Jo Greene, brother Rob Kendrick.
Trinity Memorial took care of services.
In lieu of flowers please make any memorial donations to Shades of Grace Church 313 E Sullivan St Kingsport, Tn 37660.